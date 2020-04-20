WORLD

USA to Continue Expelling Migrants into May

US President Donald Trump stands in front of a slide on a video monitor debuting 'Phase One' of his administration's plans for 'Opening Up America Again' during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)

An order issued by the Department of Health and Human Services says the policy should be kept in place for another 30 days to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Washington: The U.S. says it will continue to quickly expel migrants it encounters along the border for at least another month in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new order extends the policy until May 20.

U.S. officials last month launched the new policy, saying it would be dangerous for Customs and Border Protection to detain people because of the potential spread of the virus in detention facilities.

As a result, CBP has been turning away thousands of migrants, including asylum seekers.

Adults from Mexico and Central America make up most of the border crossers and they are being sent immediately back to Mexico.

Unaccompanied minors from Central America are being quickly flown back to their home countries.

CBP has said it allows people to seek asylum on a case by case basis but has not said whether any have been allowed into the country.

Critics including the American Civil Liberties Union say the policy amounts to an abandonment of longstanding international commitments to protect refugees.

