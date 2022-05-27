Uvalde Texas School Shooting: 11-Year-Old Girl Smeared Blood On Herself, Played Dead To Escape Gunman

Miah Cerrillo, an 11-year-old student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, lied on top of her now dead injured classmate, smeared the girl’s blood over her body and played dead to come out alive during the mass shooting on Wednesday.

Her aunt Blanca Rivera, while speaking to Houston-based news agency KPRC, said her niece went into ‘survival mode’. “My sister-in-law said that she saw her friend full of blood and she got (some) blood and put it on herself,” Blanca was quoted as saying by KPRC.

Miah also called the police while playing dead by grabbing the cellphone of her dead teacher and calling 911. But her parents told local news outlets that the 11-year-old girl was crying and suffered a panic attack when she returned home that night from the hospital where she received primary care. Miah, that night, asked her father to arm himself as she was scared that the gunman would come for her.

Miah was among the lucky students who suffered one of the major mass shooting cases in US history as 19 of her friends were killed in front of her eyes along with two teachers when an 18-year-old teenager opened fire inside the school.

Salvador Ramos went on a shooting spree with a handgun and an assault rifle at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas after killing his grandmother. Ramos spent 40 minutes executing children and adults while parents begged cops to go inside to rescue the children.

Miah was also injured as multiple bullet fragments remained lodged in her back. She is receiving treatment for those injuries. Her hair was singed in bullet fire and there were lacerations on her body. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

Miguel Cerrillo, Miah’s father, while speaking to the Washington Post said that he reached just in time to see that the cops were carrying his bloodied daughter out of the building. Miah could not immediately join her dad and both spoke to each other through the schoolbus windowpane.

She told Miguel that she saw that her teacher Eva Mireles was killed by a gunshot when she was on the phone. Her younger sister was also present in the school when the shooting occurred but she was unharmed.

