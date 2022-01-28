Uyghurs Lash Out At International Olympics Committee Ahead Of Beijing Games Opening

Uyghur activists denounced the Chinese government and criticised the role of international organisations on Thursday for allowing Beijing to hold the Winter Olympics which begins next week. Uyghur activists said that the International Olympics Committee legitimized atrocities committed towards them by the Chinese Communist Party just like it did by legitimizing the Olympics hosted by Hitler in 1936 when the Third Reich ruled Germany.

“International Olympic Committee has legitimized Chinese atrocities, just as they did with the Nazis at the 1936 Olympics. Chinese Communist Party will utilize the Olympics to whitewash the Genocide of Uyghurs, Tibetans, and other persecuted populations,” Uyghur activist Ilshat Hassan Kokbore said during a webinar titled - CCP’s Uyghur Genocide and Diplomatic Boycott of the Beijing Olympics. Ilshat, a survivor himself, said that China never shared a border with India before it annexed Xinjiang and Tibet. He said that he was arrested and tortured by Chinese police on several occasions. Ilshat also revealed that he was tortured by the Chinese authorities who electrocuted him several times during his imprisonment. He said that a Chinese mob even killed his brother in broad daylight.

Ilshat who is vice-chairman of the World Uyghur Congress Executive Committee and Chinese Cultural Consultant for the Uyghur Human Rights Project said China’s neighbours also face Chinese threat just like its minorities.

Dr. Erkin Sidick, who also attended the webinar, highlighted that Chinese authorities continue to separate Uyghur children from their families. He claimed that close to 4 million Uyghurs live in concentration camps and labour facilities. He further added that 1.8 million of them were in concentration camps and another 2.1 million were subjected to organ harvesting. He expressed concern that the Uyghur fatalities might be more than Jewish fatalities in the Holocaust.

The US and European Union along with other allies have criticised China on multiple occasions for its alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang province. The Chinese authorities fear that protecting Uyghur Muslim identity can lead to separatism in the country and puts Uyghurs in ‘re-education camps’ to ensure that Uyghurs unlearn Islamic rituals. The UN and several human rights watchdogs have said that China’s record of protecting human rights in the region ‘is deeply disturbing.’

