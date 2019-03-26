Uzbekistan, UAE Agree to Enhance Trade-Economic, Investment Cooperation

The governments of Uzbekistan and the UAE have signed agreements worth $10 billion for cooperation in the fields of investment, finance, renewable energy and others.According to a press release, the president of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, was received at the Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi by a guard of honour.The ceremony gave way to the negotiations in an extended format with the participation of official delegations of the two countries, the release said.Mirziyoyev, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, pointed out the shared religious and ethical values of our two nations. He stressed that the United Arab Emirates created a “miracle in the desert within a historically short period of time to become one of the global centers of economy, innovation, trade, finance and tourism, and noted Uzbekistan’s willingness to bolster cooperation and exchange experience in these areas.”Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan gave high acclaim to the reforms underway in Uzbekistan to liberalize the economy, improve the investment climate and boost the international standing of the country, the release said.The agreements were reportedly signed on March 25 wherein the parties agreed to enhance their economic ties while agreeing to carry out projects together in the fields of infrastructure, energy and education.