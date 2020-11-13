Next Story
Vaccine Alliance Expects To Hold Talks With Biden Team On COVAX
The head of the GAVI vaccine alliance expects to hold talks with the incoming team of U.S. Presidentelect Joe Biden about collaborating with the COVAX global facility, which has been set up to provide COVID19 vaccines to poorer countries.
GENEVA: The head of the GAVI vaccine alliance expects to hold talks with the incoming team of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden about collaborating with the COVAX global facility, which has been set up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries.
GAVI chief executive Seth Berkley, speaking to reporters on Friday, noted that Biden had set up a task force on the pandemic, adding they are “believers in science”.
The Trump administration did not join the facility.
