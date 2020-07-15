Vaccine Alliance Says 75 Countries Keen to Join 'COVAX' Access Facility

More than 75 countries have expressed interest in joining the COVAX financing scheme designed to guarantee rapid and equitable access globally to COVID-19 vaccines, the GAVI vaccines alliance said on Wednesday.

The 75 countries, which would finance the vaccines from public budgets, partner with up to 90 poorer countries supported through voluntary donations to GAVI's COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), the alliance said in a statement.

The interest, from governments representing more than 60% of the world's population, shows a "vote of confidence" in the effort to secure global access to COVID-19 vaccines, it added.