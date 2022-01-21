Vatican Expresses 'Shame, Remorse' Over Abuse After German Report

The Vatican on Thursday repeated its “shame and remorse" for child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, after a new report accused former pope Benedict XVI of inaction in four cases in Germany.

Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pope to resign since the Middle Ages, failed to stop four clergymen accused of child sex abuse in the Catholic Church in Munich, according to the law firm that conducted the probe.

The German ex-pontiff has denied the charge.

“In reiterating its sense of shame and remorse for the abuse of minors committed by clerics, the Holy See assures all victims of its closeness and confirms the path it has taken to protect the youngest, guaranteeing them a safe environment," said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

Of the independent report, he said, “The Holy See believes it must give due attention to the document, the contents of which are not currently known." This would happen in “the coming days".

Benedict, now 94, was the archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982. He has “strictly" denied any responsibility, said lawyer Martin Pusch of Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, which was tasked by the church with conducting the probe.

