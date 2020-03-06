English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Vatican Reports Its First Coronavirus Case, Suspends Outpatient Services at its Health Clinic

The clinic inside the tiny city state, which has some 1,000 residents will be deep cleaned. (Image: AFP)

The Vatican was getting in touch with all those who had passed through the clinic, as per protocol, spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
Vatican City: The Vatican on Friday reported its first Coronavirus case, saying it had suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

The clinic inside the tiny city state, which has some 1,000 residents will be deep cleaned, while the emergency room will remain open, spokesman Matteo Bruni told AFP.

The patient tested positive on Thursday. The clinic is used by priests, residents and employees, including those now retired as well as their relatives.

