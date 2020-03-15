English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vatican to Hold Easter Celebrations Without Congregation Due to Coronavirus

A view of St. Peter's Square, on the fourth day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Vatican, March 13, 2020.

A view of St. Peter's Square, on the fourth day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Vatican, March 13, 2020.

The weekly Angelus prayers will be live-streamed on the official Vatican news website until April 12 as the death toll reached 1,441 in Italy.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 15, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
Share this:

Rome: The Vatican said Sunday that its traditional Easter week celebrations would be held this year without worshippers due to the coronavirus.


"Because of the current global public health emergency, all the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week will take place without the physical presence of the faithful," the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household said in a statement.

The office is in charge of coordinating most of Pope Francis's public schedule and his audiences with heads of state and other dignitaries.

The Vatican also said: "Until April 12, the general audiences and the Angelus presided over by the Holy Father will be available only in live streaming on the official Vatican News website."

According to the latest tally late Saturday, there have been 1,441 deaths in Italy due to COVID-19, and more than 21,000 Italians have tested positive.

Italy is the hardest-hit European country so far in the pandemic.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story