English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vegas Bodycam Footage Shows Officer Fire Through Windshield in Car Chase
The video clip of the incident shows the officer at the wheel grab his gun and pepper his windshield with bullets in a bid to stop the suspect driving ahead.
A police officer fires his gun as he chases a suspect in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. July 11, 2018. (Image: Reuters)
Los Angeles: Las Vegas police on Monday released dramatic body camera footage of an officer firing through his own windshield as he drove in a high speed shootout that left one homicide suspect dead.
The video clip of the incident shows the officer at the wheel grab his gun and pepper his windshield with bullets in a bid to stop the suspect driving ahead.
The chase and shootout, which occurred July 11, came after officers responded to an attempted murder call, police said.
Prior to spraying bullets through the car's front window an officer is heard yelling "shots fired" into his radio.
During the pursuit the two suspects -- Fidel Miranda, 23, and 30-year-old Rene Nunez -- fired 34 shots at officers, according to Las Vegas's assistant sheriff Tim Kelly, hitting several marked police vehicles.
Officers responded with 32 shots and ultimately surrounded the vehicle.
Miranda was declared dead at the scene while Nunez was taken into custody and treated for an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.
Department investigators are probing police use of force in the incident.
According to local media, Miranda and Nunez were suspected in the shooting of a 25-year-old who died at the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
Las Vegas last October was the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history, after a gunman rained bullets from his hotel suite on a concert and killed 58 people.
Also Watch
The video clip of the incident shows the officer at the wheel grab his gun and pepper his windshield with bullets in a bid to stop the suspect driving ahead.
The chase and shootout, which occurred July 11, came after officers responded to an attempted murder call, police said.
Prior to spraying bullets through the car's front window an officer is heard yelling "shots fired" into his radio.
During the pursuit the two suspects -- Fidel Miranda, 23, and 30-year-old Rene Nunez -- fired 34 shots at officers, according to Las Vegas's assistant sheriff Tim Kelly, hitting several marked police vehicles.
Officers responded with 32 shots and ultimately surrounded the vehicle.
Miranda was declared dead at the scene while Nunez was taken into custody and treated for an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.
Department investigators are probing police use of force in the incident.
According to local media, Miranda and Nunez were suspected in the shooting of a 25-year-old who died at the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
Las Vegas last October was the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history, after a gunman rained bullets from his hotel suite on a concert and killed 58 people.
Also Watch
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Heartfelt Comment on Katrina Kaif's Birthday Picture Leaves Their Fans in Awe
- Rita Bhaduri Passes Away: She Was My Closest Competitor in FTII But It Didn't Colour Our Friendship, Says Azmi
- Jeff Bezos is The Richest Man in Recent History With a Net Worth of $150 Billion
- POLL | Who Do You Think Should Come in India Test Side in Place of Saha?
- Virat Kohli Reaches Out to Fans Ahead of ODI Series Finale