Venice Hit by Apocalyptic Floods Again Three Days After Near-record High Tide

The high tide Friday is projected to peak at 1.60 meters (more than 5 feet) which is far beyond normal levels. The iconic St. Mark's Square was covered in knee-high water in the morning.

Associated Press

Updated:November 15, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
Tourists take pictures in the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. (Reuters)

Venice: Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years.

The high tide Friday is projected to peak at 1.60 meters (more than 5 feet) which is far beyond normal levels. The iconic St. Mark's Square was covered in knee-high water in the morning.

The city saw the second-worst flooding on record late Tuesday when the water level reached 1.87 meters (more than 6 feet) above sea level, prompting the Italian government to declare a state of emergency

