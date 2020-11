Verdict In Landmark Russian Doping Case Expected This Year

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: A verdict in the landmark doping case that could strip Russia of its identity at the Olympics is expected within two months, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Thursday.

After a four-day hearing, CAS said it was anticipated the ruling by a panel of three judges will be notified to the parties by the end of this year.

The hearing was for a dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency and its Russian affiliate, known as RUSADA. The Russian agency was ruled non-compliant in December.

The case centers on a database from the Moscow testing laboratory that was long sealed by Russian state authorities before it was handed over to WADA investigators last year. Data had been deleted, altered and added.

RUSADA refused to accept the non-compliance order and the four-year slate of punishments proposed by the WADA executive committee.

WADAs requested punishments included a ban on Russias flag, anthem and team name at next years Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, and other major sporting events like the World Cup in soccer.

The International Olympic Committee and the governing body of hockey are among the third parties who were involved in this weeks hearing. It was held with most of the judges, lawyers and witnesses joining by video link because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor