Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'Very Hygienic': Spokesperson Defends Philippine President Duterte after 'Dishevelled' Pictures with Russian PM

The 74-year-old Duterte was in Russia on a working visit and sat down for the talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday. In pictures of the meeting, Duterte was seen in a rumpled suit with his tie hanging loose as the two posed for pictures and shook hands.

AFP

Updated:October 3, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Very Hygienic': Spokesperson Defends Philippine President Duterte after 'Dishevelled' Pictures with Russian PM
Russia's PM Dmitry Medvedev meets Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte in Moscow on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Moscow: President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesperson on Thursday defended the Philippine leader as "very hygienic" and nice-smelling after he was mocked on social media for looking dishevelled in a meeting with the Russian prime minister.

The 74-year-old Duterte was in Russia on a working visit and sat down for the talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday. In pictures of the meeting, Duterte was seen in a rumpled suit with his tie hanging loose as the two posed for pictures and shook hands.

Reacting to the photo online, Russian Twitter users jumped on Duterte's appearance.

"Was Duterte getting hammered all night?" one asked. "Did he just come back from a pub?" asked another.

In a text statement to reporters, his spokesperson Salvador Panelo insisted that Duterte "does not look unkempt".

"He feels suffocated and very uncomfortable if the tie is tightly in place in the collar," Panelo said. "The president is very hygienic. His body emits a refreshing scent as observed by people who meet up close to him."

Duterte is known as a casual dresser who has a history of turning up to international and major events in relaxed attire. Duterte says he hates socks and claims he owns no suits and does not like formal wear because the clothes irritate his skin. He chews gum in public, even when meeting world leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, which he says is meant to ease pain from a spinal condition.

Duterte was set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram