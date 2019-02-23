'Very, Very Bad' Situation Between India and Pakistan, Says Trump on Pulwama Terror Attack

US president Donald Trump described the current situation between India and Pakistan as “very, very bad” after last week’s Pulwama terror attack which left 40 CRPF jawans killed.The US president added that the White House is in contact with both the countries and hoped hostilities would soon end in the Valley.“Right now between Pakistan and India, there is a very, very bad situation. A very dangerous situation. We would like to see it (hostilities) stop. A lot of people were just killed. We want to see it just stop. We are very much involved in that (process)," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack."India is looking at something very strong. India just lost almost 50 people in the attack. I can understand that too," Trump added."We're talking. A lot of people are. It's going to be a very, very delicate balance. There is a lot of problems between India and Pakistan because of what just happened," he said."I stopped paying Pakistan the USD 1.3-billion that we used to pay them. In the meantime, we may set up some meetings with Pakistan. Pakistan was taking very strong advantage of the United States under other presidents. We were paying Pakistan USD 1.3 billion a year. I ended that payment, because they were not helping us in the way they should have," Trump said.Trump said the United States' relation with Pakistan has developed in the last few months.In a strong show of international solidarity and support for India, the United Nations Security Council comprising 15 nations, including China, on Thursday condemned in the "strongest terms" the "heinous and cowardly" terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in J&K’s Pulwama.India has scrapped the Most Favoured Nation status granted to Pakistan and imposed a 200% customs duty on its goods.