'Very Weak President': Chinese Adviser Says Biden Could 'Start Wars' Due to Resentment Against Beijing

A Chinese government advisor has said the country must drop its illusion that the Sino-American relations will automatically improve under the President-elect Joe Biden and that Beiijing should prepare for a tough stance from Washington.

Zheng Yongnian, who is the Dean of the Advanced Institute of Global and Contemporary China Studies, a Shenzhen-based think tank, has said that Beijing should utilise every opportunity to mend ties with the US, South China Morning Post reported, according to ANI.

"The good old days are over... the Cold War hawks in the US have been in a highly mobilised state for several years, and they will not disappear overnight," Zheng reportedly said during an interview in Guangzhou.

Last Thrusday, Joe Biden speaking in response to the question on economic sanctions on Beijing and his remark on the country during the presidential debate, said that he wants to make sure that China plays by the rules. “It's not so much about punishing China, it's about making sure China understands they've got to play by the rules. It's a simple proposition,” Biden said during a meeting with a bipartisan group of governors in his hometown in Wilmington, Delaware.

Zheng who had attended a symposium in August hosted by Chinese president Xi Jinping to offer advice on the long term stratedgy, said that there was a bipartisan consensus in the US on China. He added that there was a public resentment against China and Biden could take its advantage.

Claiming that American society is ‘torn apart’, the government advisor said that “Biden couldn’t do anything about it.”

"He is certainly a very weak President, if he can't sort out domestic issues, then he will do something on the diplomatic front, do something against China. If we say Trump is not interested in promoting democracy and freedom, Biden is. Trump is not interested in war... but a Democratic President could start wars," he said.

Zheng added China remains firm in protecting its sovereignty and hope that the next US administration would ‘meet China halfway’.

President Trump’s four years in power were the worst phase in China-US relations as the ruling Communist Party of China headed by President Xi Jinping struggled to deal with what Chinese officials say is the most elusive and unpredictable American leader ever since former US president Richard Nixon in 1972 established ties with the Communist nation.

During his tenure, Trump, a Republican, pushed aggressively on all aspects of US-China ties, including with his relentless trade war, challenging China’s military hold on the disputed South China Sea, its constant threats to Taiwan and branding coronavirus as 'China virus' after it emerged from Wuhan in December last year.