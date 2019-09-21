Veteran American Journalist, Pulitzer Prize Winner Robert S Boyd Dies at 91
Boyd spent 20 years as Washington bureau chief of Knight Ridder, once the nation's second-largest newspaper chain with properties like The Philadelphia Inquirer and Miami Herald.
Representative Image.
New York: Robert S Boyd, who shared a 1973 Pulitzer Prize with colleague Clark Hoyt for coverage of Democratic vice presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton's exit from the campaign due to mental health issues, has died. He was 91.
The journalist died of congestive heart failure at a retirement home in Philadelphia, Hoyt said.
Boyd spent 20 years as Washington bureau chief of Knight Ridder, once the nation's second-largest newspaper chain with properties like The Philadelphia Inquirer and Miami Herald.
He witnessed the secret US bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam War and received a tour of the Bay of Pigs from Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
At 65, Boyd became a science writer and traveled with a scientific expedition to the South Pole. He is survived by his wife and five children.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Photos Show How Greta Thunberg's Supporters Grew from Two, to Millions In Just a Year
- Netizens Compare Virat Kohli's Hairstyle in Throwback Picture with Salman Khan's Tere Naam Hairdo
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes
- I Went to the Future, in a Hotel Where My Butler to Bartender - Were Robots
- Renault Triber First Drive Review – Economical Genius