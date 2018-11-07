English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vice President Mike Pence's Older Brother Elected to US Congress from Indiana
The 61-year-old businessman and military veteran claimed victory for the Republicans in the district his younger brother once held in Indiana.
File photo of United States President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence (Reuters)
Loading...
Chicago: Greg Pence, the older brother of US Vice President Mike Pence, won a seat in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday soon after polls began closing in the midterm elections.
The 61-year-old businessman and military veteran claimed victory for the Republicans in the district his younger brother once held in Indiana.
Prior to becoming Donald Trump's vice president, Mike Pence went from serving in heavily-Republican 6th district in southern Indiana to become governor of the conservative Midwestern state.
In his first campaign for public office, the elder Pence promised to support the agenda pushed by his brother and Trump in Washington, describing himself as a conservative who opposes abortion and supports gun ownership rights.
With less than a fifth of votes counted, Pence declared victory with 68 percent and was projected as the winner by US networks CNN and NBC.
"Like many of you, I continue to be inspired by President Trump," Pence said in his victory speech.
"I support the president's agenda to fight for the middle class and ensure commonsense policies get through and accomplished by Congress."
Pence's opponent was Democrat Jeannine Lake, a self-described Christian Democrat who supported tuition-free college and universal healthcare, and opposed Trump's trade tariffs that she said had financially hurt farmers.
Pence will fill an open seat vacated by Luke Messer, who ran unsuccessfully for the Senate.
The 61-year-old businessman and military veteran claimed victory for the Republicans in the district his younger brother once held in Indiana.
Prior to becoming Donald Trump's vice president, Mike Pence went from serving in heavily-Republican 6th district in southern Indiana to become governor of the conservative Midwestern state.
In his first campaign for public office, the elder Pence promised to support the agenda pushed by his brother and Trump in Washington, describing himself as a conservative who opposes abortion and supports gun ownership rights.
With less than a fifth of votes counted, Pence declared victory with 68 percent and was projected as the winner by US networks CNN and NBC.
"Like many of you, I continue to be inspired by President Trump," Pence said in his victory speech.
"I support the president's agenda to fight for the middle class and ensure commonsense policies get through and accomplished by Congress."
Pence's opponent was Democrat Jeannine Lake, a self-described Christian Democrat who supported tuition-free college and universal healthcare, and opposed Trump's trade tariffs that she said had financially hurt farmers.
Pence will fill an open seat vacated by Luke Messer, who ran unsuccessfully for the Senate.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Concept KX Motorcycle Unveiled at EICMA 2018, Tribute to 1140cc 1938 Model
- Kohli Faces Social Media Backlash for ‘Move Out of India’ Comment
- Rohit Shetty Wishes Ranveer and Deepika, Says I'm Proud That my Simmba is Marrying my Meenamma
- Down Memory Lane: Five Famous Zimbabwe Test Victories
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...