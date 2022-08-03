‘Vicious Visit, Grave Consequences’: Beijing Summons US Envoy Nicholas Burns

The Chinese vice foreign minister summoned the US ambassador to Beijing over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan late on Tuesday.

Xie Feng warned the US ambassador to Beijing Nicholas Burns that the consequences of this visit will be grave. “The nature of Pelosi’s visit is extremely vicious and the consequence is very grave. The US must pay the price for its own mistake. China will take necessary and resolute countermeasures and we mean what we say,” Feng told Burns.

Xie told Burns that Pelosi’s visit was an unscrupulous move and the Biden administration should have taken steps to prevent her from visiting what China calls its ‘breakaway province’.

He said that the US encouraging her to visit Taiwan increases tensions in the Taiwan Straits and damages China-US relations.

State-run Chinese news agency Global Times said Xie told Burns that the Chinese ‘will not sit idly by’ and highlighted that this is ‘a serious provocation and violation of one-China principle’.

Pelosi on Wednesday met members of the Legislative Yuan and said Taiwan and the US should increase inter-parliamentary visits and meetings. She told parliamentarians that Taiwan is one of the freest societies in the world.

“We have to look at ways on how we can go forward together. US-Taiwan economic cooperation is very important and we want to increase inter-parliamentary cooperation,” Pelosi said, adding that both countries can work together to develop the semiconductor industry and the US could learn from Taipei how it handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

When Nancy Pelosi’s plane landed in Songshan airport in Taipei with her delegation, she became the first speaker of the US House of Representatives to visit Taiwan in 25 years. In 1997, Republican Newt Gingrich was the last House speaker to visit Taiwan.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it will conduct military drills around the island, which insists on its independence since 1949. China also flew at least two dozen jets over Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) within hours of Pelosi’s arrival.

Experts and security analysts speaking to news agencies said that China could also conduct test firing of conventional missiles which could fly over the island.

