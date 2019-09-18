Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Victims of Deadly Ethiopian Airlines Crash Seek Documents on 737 MAX from Boeing

The October 2018 crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX in Indonesia killed 189 people, while 157 died in the accident in Ethiopia five months later.

AFP

Updated:September 18, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Victims of Deadly Ethiopian Airlines Crash Seek Documents on 737 MAX from Boeing
People walk past a part of the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday. (Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

New York: A lawyer representing relatives of victims killed in an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash said Tuesday he was seeking documents from manufacturer Boeing and US regulators on the decision not to ground the aircraft after a previous deadly accident.

The October 2018 crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX in Indonesia killed 189 people, while 157 died in the accident in Ethiopia five months later.

The MAX's MCAS anti-stall system was implicated in both of the crashes.

Instead of ordering the grounding of the MAX after the Lion Air crash, the US Federal Aviation Administration issued an airworthiness directive reminding pilots of emergency procedures.

It also asked Boeing to provide a fix for the aircraft, which it was still working on at the time of the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

"The decisions to keep those planes in service are key," said Robert Clifford, whose Chicago-based law firm represents Ethiopian Airlines crash victims.

Clifford made the request at a hearing before a Chicago judge.

The law firm and Boeing "are now working on developing a protective order regarding the production of documents that deal with the design and development of the 737 MAX 8," the lawyer said in a statement.

He said the focus was on "what Boeing knew following the Oct. 29 Lion Air crash of the MAX 8 in the Java Sea and the MAX 8 crash in Ethiopia just a few months later." Boeing said in a statement that it was cooperating with investigating authorities, while it declined to comment directly on the lawsuit.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 28, followed by another on November 21.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram