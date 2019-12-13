'Victory of Values': From Trump to Michel, World Leaders React to Boris Johnson's Election Victory
File image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party secured a majority in a landslide election victory, results showed on Friday.
Following is reaction from leaders around the world:
US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump said Johnson's win meant Britain and the United States would be free to strike a "massive" new trade deal after Brexit.
"This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the EU. Celebrate Boris," Trump tweeted.
EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL
Michel said the EU was ready to negotiate a free-trade agreement with Britain but called on London to work in good faith. He said the EU hoped for a quick British parliamentary vote on withdrawal from the block.
"We expect, as soon as possible, a vote by the British parliament ... It's important to have clarity," he said.
GERMAN LAWMAKER NORBERT ROETTGEN
"It's no secret that personally I wanted the UK to #remain in the #EU," tweeted Roettgen, a member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats.
"But the British people have decided & we have to accept their choice: With Johnson's victory #Brexit has become inevitable. Our goal now has to be to keep relations with the UK as close as possible."
ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTER ISRAEL KATZ
Johnson's election win is a "victory of values" over anti-Semitism.
Britain's opposition Labour party has been accused of allowing prejudice against Jews to exist within its ranks.
