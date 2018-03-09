English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Video of Orangutan Puffing Cigarette Goes Viral
A video taken on Sunday shows the beast picking up a cigarette butt that was flicked into its zoo enclosure by a visitor and then puffing away on it like a pro.
Image: Facebook
Bandung: Indonesia can now add a smoking orangutan to its roster of nicotine addicts.
A video taken on Sunday shows the beast picking up a cigarette butt that was flicked into its zoo enclosure by a visitor and then puffing away on it like a pro.
The images of 22-year-old Bornean orangutan Ozon at the zoo in Bandung, about 150 kilometres (93 miles) southeast of Jakarta, promptly went viral.
This is not the first that a zoo orangutan has been caught sneaking a smoke in Indonesia, which has an abysmal record of animal protection and one of the world's highest smoking rates.
In 2012 a great ape at another zoo became a nicotine addict after picking up butts, and had to be forced to quit cold turkey.
A Bandung zoo spokesman on Wednesday said that while the incident was regrettable, it has staff to guard the animal enclosures.
But the officer responsible may have been in the bathroom at the time, he added.
"There's actually a sign at the location which says visitors are not allowed to give food and cigarettes to the animals," said spokesman Sulhan, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
Animal activists condemned the visitor's actions but said it underlined the poor state of Indonesia's zoos.
"Weak control by zoo management also needs to be addressed," said Marison Guciano, founder of the Indonesia Animal Welfare Society.
"But the root of the problem is that we do not have animal welfare standards at zoos. Almost all zoos are in poor condition... from the cages and feeding needs to the animals' health."
Last year, activists demanded the closure of Bandung zoo after skeletal sun bears were pictured begging for food from visitors and eating their own dung.
Also Watch
A video taken on Sunday shows the beast picking up a cigarette butt that was flicked into its zoo enclosure by a visitor and then puffing away on it like a pro.
The images of 22-year-old Bornean orangutan Ozon at the zoo in Bandung, about 150 kilometres (93 miles) southeast of Jakarta, promptly went viral.
This is not the first that a zoo orangutan has been caught sneaking a smoke in Indonesia, which has an abysmal record of animal protection and one of the world's highest smoking rates.
In 2012 a great ape at another zoo became a nicotine addict after picking up butts, and had to be forced to quit cold turkey.
A Bandung zoo spokesman on Wednesday said that while the incident was regrettable, it has staff to guard the animal enclosures.
But the officer responsible may have been in the bathroom at the time, he added.
"There's actually a sign at the location which says visitors are not allowed to give food and cigarettes to the animals," said spokesman Sulhan, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
Animal activists condemned the visitor's actions but said it underlined the poor state of Indonesia's zoos.
"Weak control by zoo management also needs to be addressed," said Marison Guciano, founder of the Indonesia Animal Welfare Society.
"But the root of the problem is that we do not have animal welfare standards at zoos. Almost all zoos are in poor condition... from the cages and feeding needs to the animals' health."
Last year, activists demanded the closure of Bandung zoo after skeletal sun bears were pictured begging for food from visitors and eating their own dung.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhawan, Bowlers Star as India Register 6-wicket Win Over Bangladesh
- Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Immerse Sridevi's Ashes In Ganga River At Haridwar
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks