Russian President Vladimir Putin’s odd and fidgeting body language, seen in a new video on social media, has renewed speculations about his health.

The clip has sparked fresh rumours about his health, which has reportedly deteriorated since he launched a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

In the footage posted online by Ukrainian internal affairs advisor Anton Geraschchenko, Putin is seen rotating his feet and making jittery movements during his meeting with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

“Putin’s feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code?” he stated in a tweet.

Putin's feet during his meeting with Lukashenko.Is this Morse code? pic.twitter.com/eRmvSBDQOn — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 17, 2023

Several reports have claimed that the Russian president is undergoing treatment for serious ailments, including cancer.

Last month, a report by the New York Post quoted Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey, who stated that Putin is allegedly being kept alive by Western treatments to slow the spread of cancer.

The report supported its earlier claims when Putin slipped down five stairs and soiled himself at his official residence in Moscow in December. Putin reportedly landed on his coccyx or tailbone during the fall at his residence, which caused him to “involuntarily defecate" due to the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.

According to a report published by UK-based Express in November last year, retired British army officer and member of the House of Lords Richard Danatt noted that marks and discolouration on his hands indicate the 70-year-old Russian leader’s deteriorating health. Pictures on social media of his hands with intravenous (IV) track mark also backed the rumours.

The images came months after a US intelligence report claimed that Putin may be suffering from an “advanced form of cancer". Another British-based paper, Mirror quoting Kremlin spy documents claimed that Putin is suffering from Parkinson’s and pancreatic cancer.

Speculations about his health were initially sparked last year during Russia’s Victory Day parade in May when a video showed the “president coughing and huddled under a blanket”.

