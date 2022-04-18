Video Shows Moskva Crew For The First Time After It Sank Showing That The Crew Was Unharmed

The crew of Russian flagship Moskva was seen for the time after reports surfaced that it sank following Ukrainian missile strikes. Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov met a group of sailors, who are most likely the crew from the Moskva ship, in a video released by the Russian department of defence.

The video posted on Facebook shows 120 sailors and officers in the soundless footage standing at attention. The video was shared with a caption in Russian which loosely translates to ‘Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Admiral Nikolai Evmenov and the command of the Black Sea Fleet held a meeting with the crew of the missile cruiser ‘Moskva’ in Sevastopol’.

Moskva, the missile cruiser, was hit by domestic Neptune cruise missiles according to Odessa military spokesman Sergey Bratchuk. The US looks at the scenario as a big blow to the Russian Navy.

Ukraine also claimed that the ship’s captain, Anton Kuprin, was killed on board. News agencies could not verify this claim. The Kremlin insisted that the crew of nearly 500 were evacuated before the ship sank. Russian speaking people in Crimea’s Sevastopol grieved the fall of the Moskva and laid a wreath. Moskva, a 12,490-tonne cruiser, is Russia’s largest first warship to have sunk during an active military operation since the end of World War II.

By abandoning his ship early he may save his crew but lose the war.— John Konrad V (@johnkonrad) April 18, 2022

The Moskva was crucial to the so-called military operation in Ukraine announced by the Russian president Vladimir Putin in February. The warship was also crucial in the ongoing battle for the city of Mariupol.

By most accounts, this flagship ship was critical to these war efforts. My best assumption - again based on too little evidence - is because of1) the importance of this ship to the war effort2) because the Montreux convention prevents Russia from sending a replacement— John Konrad V (@johnkonrad) April 18, 2022

However, author John Konrad who has also captained some of the largest ships, in a Twitter thread shared his thoughts on the sinking of the Moskva while also highlighting that the warship’s captain may have abandoned the ship earlier. He also highlighted that the warship could have been saved from sinking, pointing out that the helideck was smoke-free and Moskva still possessed some reserve buoyancy.

He also says that the warship was critical to war efforts and it jeopardised the army and other units’ efforts which were depending on Moskva to give them cover as they waged the battle on the land.

