1-MIN READ

Vietnam Donates 5,50,000 Masks to EU Countries in Coronavirus Fight

Foreign tourists wear protective masks while traveling on three-wheel cycle along old quarters streets in Hanoi, Vietnam March 17, 2020. (Reuters)

The masks, made of antimicrobial fabric, were handed to the ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain in Hanoi, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

  • Reuters HANOI
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
Vietnam donated 5,50,000 face masks to five European countries on Tuesday to support their fight against the coronavirus that has killed more than 75,000 people worldwide.

Vietnam, which has reported 245 coronavirus cases, with no deaths, said it has also donated masks and other medical equipment to other countries, including China, Cambodia and Laos.

The Southeast Asian country last week asked its mask producers to step up their production to make 5 million masks a day.

