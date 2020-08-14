WORLD

Vietnam health ministry to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine - state media

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
HANOI Vietnam’s health ministry has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, state television reported on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country fights a new outbreak of the coronavirus following months of no local cases.

“In the meantime, Vietnam will still continue developing the country’s own COVID-19 vaccine,” state broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) said.

Vietnam has reported a total of 911 infections, with 21 deaths.

Russia said on Wednesday the first batch of the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out within two weeks, rejecting as “groundless” the safety concerns aired by some experts over Moscow’s rapid approval of the drug.

  • First Published: August 14, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
