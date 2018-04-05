English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vietnam Jails Prominent Human Rights Lawyer, Five Other Activists
Forty-eight-year-old Nguyen Van Dai was charged in a Hanoi court with activities "aimed at overthrowing the people's administration" at a tightly-guarded trial in the communist country.
Vietnamese dissident Nguyen Van Dai (Centre) stands at a court in Hanoi, Vietnam on April 5, 2018. (Photo: VNA/Lam Khanh via Reuters)
Hanoi: Vietnamese human rights lawyer and activist Nguyen Van Dai was jailed for 15 years on Thursday, his wife said, along with five other activists who were given prison terms of 7-12 years.
Dai, 48, was charged in a Hanoi court with activities "aimed at overthrowing the people's administration" at a tightly-guarded trial in the communist country.
"Im very disappointed with the trial and strongly protest it," Dai's wife Vu Minh Khanh said. "He is innocent and he pleaded innocent at the trial. He will continue to fight and will appeal the verdict".
Despite sweeping reforms to its economy and showing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and has zero tolerance for criticism.
U.S. Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said last month that an intensifying crackdown on activists in Vietnam was "deeply troubling".
Commenting on the trial, foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters on Thursday that Vietnam's efforts to promote human rights was "widely recognised" by the international community.
"In Vietnam there is no such thing as a 'prisoner of conscience', and there's no such thing as people being arrested for 'freely expressing opinion'," Hang said.
In March 2013, Dai and others formed the "Brotherhood for Democracy" which conducted anti-government activities to "build multi-party democracy" in Vietnam, according to a copy of the official indictment against Dai seen by Reuters.
"The Vietnamese government should thank them for their efforts to improve the country instead of arresting and putting them on trial," Human Rights Watch Asia director Brad Adams said.
Dai had been awaiting trial since his arrest in December 2015. He has previously served four out of five years of a prison term he received in 2007 for "anti-state propaganda".
Hundreds of police were posted outside the court during Thursday's trial and a planned march by families of the detained activists was stopped.
Hanoi-based activist Nguyen Chi Tuyen said police arrived at his house as the trial began and followed him for the entire day.
"They followed me to my office, invited me to coffee, waited outside my office, followed me back home, and now they're waiting outside my house again," said Tuyen, who added that police had put glue in the lock of the house of a fellow activist to stop him going out.
"They did it at night," Tuyen said. "He had to break it to get out".
Also Watch
Dai, 48, was charged in a Hanoi court with activities "aimed at overthrowing the people's administration" at a tightly-guarded trial in the communist country.
"Im very disappointed with the trial and strongly protest it," Dai's wife Vu Minh Khanh said. "He is innocent and he pleaded innocent at the trial. He will continue to fight and will appeal the verdict".
Despite sweeping reforms to its economy and showing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and has zero tolerance for criticism.
U.S. Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said last month that an intensifying crackdown on activists in Vietnam was "deeply troubling".
Commenting on the trial, foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters on Thursday that Vietnam's efforts to promote human rights was "widely recognised" by the international community.
"In Vietnam there is no such thing as a 'prisoner of conscience', and there's no such thing as people being arrested for 'freely expressing opinion'," Hang said.
In March 2013, Dai and others formed the "Brotherhood for Democracy" which conducted anti-government activities to "build multi-party democracy" in Vietnam, according to a copy of the official indictment against Dai seen by Reuters.
"The Vietnamese government should thank them for their efforts to improve the country instead of arresting and putting them on trial," Human Rights Watch Asia director Brad Adams said.
Dai had been awaiting trial since his arrest in December 2015. He has previously served four out of five years of a prison term he received in 2007 for "anti-state propaganda".
Hundreds of police were posted outside the court during Thursday's trial and a planned march by families of the detained activists was stopped.
Hanoi-based activist Nguyen Chi Tuyen said police arrived at his house as the trial began and followed him for the entire day.
"They followed me to my office, invited me to coffee, waited outside my office, followed me back home, and now they're waiting outside my house again," said Tuyen, who added that police had put glue in the lock of the house of a fellow activist to stop him going out.
"They did it at night," Tuyen said. "He had to break it to get out".
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|7
|India
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|3
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Canada
|1
|3
|3
|7
|5
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Wales
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: List of Discounts And Combo Offers on Smartphones, TV, Wearables And More
- Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Gets Down on His Knees, Dedicates Song to Deepika Padukone
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Kapil's Show to Go Off-air Just One Week After Comedian's Comeback?
- Watch: Ranbir Nails Ranveer’s Malhari Hook Step; Deepika Struggles With Copying the Move
- Deepika-Anisha, Katrina-Isabelle, Alia-Shaheen Take To Social Media To Showcase Their Sisterly Bond