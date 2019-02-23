English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vietnam Officially Announces Visit by North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, Ahead of Summit with Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un is visiting at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, the president of Vietnam and general secretary of the ruling Communist Party.
File image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (KCNA via Reuters)
Hanoi: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will make an official visit to Vietnam in "coming days", its foreign ministry said on Saturday, as the southeast Asian nation prepares for his summit with US President Donald Trump next week in the capital, Hanoi.
Kim is visiting at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, the president and general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, the ministry said in a statement, but gave no further details.
The Hanoi summit on Feb 27 and 28 follows the two leaders' historic June meeting in Singapore.
North Korea's state media have yet to confirm either Kim's trip to Vietnam or his summit with Trump.
Vietnam will ban traffic on the road Kim is expected to take to Hanoi from a train station on the Chinese border, state media said.
But it is also preparing a plan to receive Kim by air, a source with direct knowledge of the matter separately told Reuters.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
