WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vietnam PM says early Aug 'decisive time' to avert large-scale virus spread

Vietnam PM says early Aug 'decisive time' to avert large-scale virus spread

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday that early August would a decisive period for preventing a largescale spread of the coronavirus, state broadcaster VTV reported, after a reemergence of the virus after more than three months.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 11:59 AM IST
Share this:

HANOI Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday that early August would a decisive period for preventing a large-scale spread of the coronavirus, state broadcaster VTV reported, after a reemergence of the virus after more than three months.

“We have to deploy full force to curb all known epicentres, especially those in Danang,” VTV quoted Phuc as telling a meeting of government officials, referring to the city where the virus reappeared recently.

“Early August will be the decisive time within which to stop the virus from spreading on a large scale.”

Also Watch

Sushant Death Probe: Patna Police To Question SSR's Friend Siddharth Paithani At 11 AM | CNN News18

Phuc said this current wave of infection could have a more “critical impact” than the previous one and ordered officials to both contain the spread and maintain supply chains, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 3, 2020, 11:59 AM IST
Next Story
Loading