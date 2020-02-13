Vietnam Quarantines Commune with 10,000 Residents Amid Virus Scare

Vinh Phuc: A commune in Vietnam’s Vinh Phuc province with 10,000 people were placed under quarantine due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, authorities said.

"As of February 13, 2020, we will urgently implement the task of isolation and quarantine of the epidemic area in Son Loi commune," a statement from the country’s Health Ministry said.

"The timeline... is for 20 days", the statement read.

There are 15 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Vietnam, five of them in Son Loi commune.