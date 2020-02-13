English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vietnam Quarantines Commune with 10,000 Residents Amid Virus Scare

Vietnam Quarantines Commune with 10,000 Residents Amid Virus Scare

There are 15 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Vietnam, five of them being in the Son Loi commune.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 13, 2020, 1:31 PM IST
Share this:

Vinh Phuc: A commune in Vietnam’s Vinh Phuc province with 10,000 people were placed under quarantine due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, authorities said.

"As of February 13, 2020, we will urgently implement the task of isolation and quarantine of the epidemic area in Son Loi commune," a statement from the country’s Health Ministry said.

"The timeline... is for 20 days", the statement read.

There are 15 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Vietnam, five of them in Son Loi commune.

Share this:

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story