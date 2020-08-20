WORLD

1-MIN READ

Vietnam's coronavirus infections pass 1,000 mark

Vietnam's tally of coronavirus infections since January passed the 1,000 mark on Thursday, after 14 new cases were reported.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
HANOI Vietnam’s tally of coronavirus infections since January passed the 1,000 mark on Thursday, after 14 new cases were reported.

More than half of the total confirmed cases are linked to a new outbreak that began late last month in the central coastal city of Danang, the health ministry said.

Vietnam’s tally now stands at 1,007 infections and 25 deaths, among the lowest in the region, having successfully contained earlier outbreaks. The ministry said 86,644 people are currently undergoing quarantine, most in their homes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 20, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
