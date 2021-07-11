CHANGE LANGUAGE
Virgin Galactic Founder Richard Branson Takes Off for Space

Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic crew members enter the company's passenger rocket plane, the VSS Unity, in a still image from undated handout video taken at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S. Virgin Galactic/Handout via REUTERS.

Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic crew members enter the company's passenger rocket plane, the VSS Unity, in a still image from undated handout video taken at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S. Virgin Galactic/Handout via REUTERS.

A massive carrier plane made a horizontal take-off from Space Port, New Mexico at around 8:40 am Mountain Time.

Billionaire Richard Branson took off Sunday from a base in New Mexico aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel bound for the edge of space, a voyage he hopes will lift the nascent space tourism industry off the ground.

A massive carrier plane made a horizontal take-off from Space Port, New Mexico at around 8:40 am Mountain Time (1440 GMT) and will ascend for around an hour to an altitude of 50,000 feet (15 kilometers), before dropping the spaceplane beneath it.

first published:July 11, 2021, 20:14 IST