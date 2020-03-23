English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Virus Continues to Kill, Say French Officials as Death Toll Jumps 112 to 674 in 24 Hours

People wearing protective masks, walk near Arc de Triomphe following France's Prime Minister announcement to close most all non-indispensable locations, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, nightclubs and shops as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, in Paris, France (Image: REUTERS)

People wearing protective masks, walk near Arc de Triomphe following France's Prime Minister announcement to close most all non-indispensable locations, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, nightclubs and shops as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, in Paris, France (Image: REUTERS)

A total of 7,240 people have been hospitalised in France after falling ill with the virus..

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 8:46 AM IST
Share this:

Paris: The number of people killed in France by the coronavirus outbreak has increased by another 112 to a total of 674, the top French health official said on Sunday.


The rise in the death toll was identical to that of the previous day. "The virus kills and it is continuing to kill," said top French health official Jerome Salomon as he announced the new numbers at a daily briefing.


He said that a total of 16,018 cases of infection had been recorded in France, while warning this was an "underestimate" as not all of those with the virus had been tested, even though 4,000 tests were now being done every day.


A total of 7,240 people have been hospitalised after falling ill with the virus, he added.


France has been in lockdown since Tuesday, with only essential trips outside allowed, but Salomon urged the French to show "patience" before the daily figures showed the effect of the measures.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story