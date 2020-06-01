WORLD

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump Discussed G7 Summit, Oil Markets in Phone Call, Says Kremlin

The two leaders also discussed the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts and how it was leading to a stabilisation of prices on oil markets.

  • Reuters Moscow
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 10:04 PM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump informed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of his idea to hold an expanded Group of Seven summit later this year in a telephone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts and how it was leading to a stabilisation of prices on oil markets.


