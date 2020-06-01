Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump Discussed G7 Summit, Oil Markets in Phone Call, Says Kremlin
Image: Reuters
The two leaders also discussed the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts and how it was leading to a stabilisation of prices on oil markets.
- Reuters Moscow
- Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 10:04 PM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump informed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of his idea to hold an expanded Group of Seven summit later this year in a telephone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.
The two leaders also discussed the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts and how it was leading to a stabilisation of prices on oil markets.
https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/fallback/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=Vladimir,Putin,and,Donald,Trump,Discussed,G7,Summit,,Oil,Markets,in,Phone,Call,,Says,Kremlin,donald,trump,G7,&publish_min=2020-05-31T10:21:29.000Z&publish_max=2020-06-02T10:21:29.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
Next Story