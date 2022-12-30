Putin Being 'Kept Alive' on Western Cancer Drugs to Continue Waging Ukraine War: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being treated for cancer with Western medicine as he enters what could be his last year at the helm of Russia, a report has claimed amid renewed speculations around his illness.

Putin, who turned 70 this year, is allegedly being kept alive by Western treatments to slow the spread of cancer, Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey said, New York Post reported.

“I can say that without this (foreign) treatment he would definitely not have been in public life in the Russian Federation,” Solovey reportedly said.

“He uses the most advanced treatments, target therapy which Russia cannot provide him with,” Solovey said.

He further told Ukrainian YouTube channel Odesa Film Studio that he’s “certain” that Putin is getting specialized therapy that’s unavailable in Russia.

“I would say that the treatment has been too successful. They have been treating him too well,” Solovey added.

The report comes amid a slew of sanctions imposed on Putin, the Kremlin and his regime in view of Russia’s aggression on Ukraine.

However, this isn’t the first time that reports have emerged about Putin’s degrading health. Reports, earlier this year, said that Putin may be suffering from an “advanced form of cancer".

A report in UK-based The Mirror, quoting Kremlin spy documents, claimed that Putin is suffering from both Parkinson’s and pancreatic cancer.

The report also said that there were rumours that the Russian president is in poor health for years and he is being followed by a team of doctors who constantly monitor him.

Earlier this month, reports said Putin slipped down five stairs and soiled himself at his official residence in Moscow. Putin landed on his coccyx or tailbone during the fall at his residence, which caused him to “involuntarily defecate" due to the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”

Rumors about Putin’s alleged health woes have been rampant since the war with Ukraine began in February.

Earlier in November, viral photos on the internet showed strange marks and colour on Putin’s hands.

Vladimir Putin turned 70 this year as he faces the biggest challenge to his chair amid Russia suffering huge losses in Ukraine, triggering the gravest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

