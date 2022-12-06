Amid Deteriorating Health Rumors, New Video Shows Putin Driving Mercedes Across Crimea Bridge | WATCH

President Vladimir Putin on Monday drove a Mercedes across the Crimean Bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula, around two months after an explosion tore through one of the Kremlin chief’s key infrastructure projects.

The 12-mile (19 km) road and rail bridge, which was personally opened by Putin in 2018, was bombed in October in an attack Russia said was carried out by Ukraine.

However, Ukraine never claimed responsibility for the bombing.

ALSO READ | Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself at His Residence as Speculation over Poor Health Grows: Report

Putin, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, was shown on state television behind the wheel of a Mercedes, asking questions about where the attack took place. Videos of Putin driving the car were also posted on Twitter.

Автомобильную часть Крымского моста Путин протестировал на "Мерседесе". Учел критику и пристегнулся pic.twitter.com/OHAcpAxyUv— Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) December 5, 2022

“We are driving on the right hand side," Putin said, as he drove across the bridge. “The left side of the bridge, as I understand it, is in working condition, but nevertheless it needs to be completed. It still suffered a little, we need to bring it to an ideal state."

The video comes amid reports that Putin had reportedly slipped down five stairs and soiled himself at his official residence in Moscow as his health deteriorates. Putin landed on his coccyx or tailbone during the fall at his residence, which caused him to “involuntarily defecate" due to the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels."

The Russian President also walked along parts of the bridge, Europe’s largest, to inspect sections that are still visibly scorched.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said the attack was organised by Ukrainian military intelligence.

The explosion wrecked one section of the road bridge, temporarily halting traffic across the Kerch Strait. The blast also destroyed several fuel tankers on a train heading towards the annexed Crimean peninsula from neighbouring southern Russia.

ALSO READ | Vladimir Putin Not Sincere About Peace Talks with Ukraine Now, Says Top US Diplomat

Russia in 2014 annexed Crimea, which was transferred from Soviet Russia to Soviet Ukraine in 1954 by then Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev and recognised by Russia in 1994 after the collapse of the USSR.

Ukraine has vowed to return Crimea, which relies on the bridge for supplies.

Putin’s ally Arkady Rotenberg’s company built the vast structure, which is Europe’s longest bridge. Putin has long lauded the project, boasting at one point that Russian Tsars and Soviet leaders had dreamed of building it but never did.

Read all the Latest News here