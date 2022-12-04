Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly slipped down five stairs and soiled himself at his official residence in Moscow amid reports of his declining health.

Putin landed on his coccyx or tailbone during the fall at his residence, which caused him to “involuntarily defecate" due to the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels," a report in New York Post said quoting anti-Kremlin Telegram channel.

Although his security guards immediately rushed to his aid, the impact of the fall caused Putin to “involuntarily defecate” due to “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels,” the report said quoting the channel.

The news of Putin’s illness comes amid rumours claiming that the Russian President is suffering from worsening cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch and summoned medics, who are on duty at the residence,” the report added.

It further said that a special investigation has been carried out to determine the cause of the president’s fall.

Putin reportedly wears slip-proof shoes and the stairs in his official residence had been deemed safe.

Rumors about Putin’s alleged health woes have been rampant since the war with Ukraine began in February.

Earlier in November, viral photos on the internet showed strange marks and colour on Putin’s hands.

Retired British army officer and member of the House of Lords Richard Danatt then said that Putin’s health might not be good while users online claimed that the photos showed intravenous (IV) track mark.

Previously a US intelligence report claimed that Putin may be suffering from an “advanced form of cancer" a few months ago.

Vladimir Putin turned 70 this year as he faces the biggest challenge to his chair amid Russia suffering huge losses in Ukraine, triggering the gravest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence also claimed the Russian leader is not in good health owing to which he is now using at least three body doubles.

“We know specifically about three people that keep appearing, but how many there are, we don’t know,” Major General Kyrylo Budanov told Daily Mail.

