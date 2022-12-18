'We Will Either Win Ukraine War or World Would Be Destroyed', Says Putin's Strategist

Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine will end by either Moscow winning it or destroying the whole world, Alexander Dugin, described by some as President Vladimir Putin’s “brain”, has warned.

Ukraine has accused Russia of planning a wide-ranging ground offensive early in the New Year, despite recent Russian military setbacks.

The remarks by Dugin came after Russian forces retreated from the Ukrainian city of Kherson last month, which was dubbed a major setback for Moscow.

In an interview with Hindi-language news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh, Dugin said, “So, the war is of multipolar world order against unipolar world order. It’s nothing either about Russia, Ukraine, or Europe; it’s not against the West and the rest; it’s humanity against hegemony”.

When asked about the outcome of the war, Dugin, a prominent Russian ultra-nationalist philosopher, said: “There are two possibilities. First, it will end when we (Russians) win. It’s not too easy though. And the second possibility is that this fight will end with the end of the world. Either we win, or the world will be destroyed.”

”We won’t accept any other solution at the end of the war except victory,” he said recently on the sidelines of an event organised in remembrance of his daughter, who according to him, died at the hands of “Ukrainian terrorists”.

Russia and Ukraine are not currently engaged in talks to end the conflict, which has killed thousands of people, and displaced millions more since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week Russia should start withdrawing from his country by Christmas as a step to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.

Russia has dismissed Zelenskyy’s call for troop pullout and asked Kyiv to accept new territorial ”realities”.

Read all the Latest News here