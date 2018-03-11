English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vladimir Putin Says Grandfather Cooked for Stalin and Lenin
In the two-hour documentary, called Putin, the president said Spiridon Putin was a valued member of Stalin's staff. The wartime Soviet leader, who died in 1953, conducted extensive purges during his around three decades in power.
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally. (Reuters)
Moscow: Vladimir Putin's paternal grandfather worked as a cook for both Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, the president said in a film posted on the internet on Sunday.
In the two-hour documentary, called Putin, the president said Spiridon Putin was a valued member of Stalin's staff. The wartime Soviet leader, who died in 1953, conducted extensive purges during his around three decades in power.
"(He) was a cook at Lenin's and later at Stalin's, at one of the dachas in the Moscow area," Putin said in the film seen by Reuters.
Interviewer Andrey Kondrashov, who became the president's election campaign spokesman in January, said Spiridon Putin continued to cook for the Soviet establishment until shortly before he died in 1965, aged 86.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the information in the film was accurate.
Also Watch
In the two-hour documentary, called Putin, the president said Spiridon Putin was a valued member of Stalin's staff. The wartime Soviet leader, who died in 1953, conducted extensive purges during his around three decades in power.
"(He) was a cook at Lenin's and later at Stalin's, at one of the dachas in the Moscow area," Putin said in the film seen by Reuters.
Interviewer Andrey Kondrashov, who became the president's election campaign spokesman in January, said Spiridon Putin continued to cook for the Soviet establishment until shortly before he died in 1965, aged 86.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the information in the film was accurate.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Already Working On Plans For Black Panther Sequel
- Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on India U-19 Captain Prithvi Shaw
- THE TIPPLING POINT | Tequila: The Spirit of Mexico Birthed by a Revolution
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’