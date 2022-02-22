Vladimir Putin Says Ukraine Peace Agreement 'Does Not Exist' Anymore

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Western-brokered peace agreements seeking to end a conflict in eastern Ukraine no longer existed, after he recognised the independence of the ex-Soviet country’s separatist regions.

“The Minsk agreements do not exist now, we recognised the DNR and LNR," Putin said, using the abbreviations for the separatist regions in Donetsk and Lugansk. He spoke after Russia’s upper house of parliament granted him permission to use the Russian army outside Russia.

PUTIN SAYS ‘BEST’ IF UKRAINE DROPS NATO BID

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the “best" solution to the Ukraine crisis would be for Kyiv to drop its NATO membership ambitions and stay neutral.

“The best solution to the issue would be if the current Kyiv authorities themselves refused to join NATO and maintained neutrality," Putin said after upper house of parliament granted him permission to use the Russian army abroad.

Advertisement

PUTIN SAYS RECOGNISES BORDERS OF ENTIRETY OF EAST UKRAINE

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow had recognized the independence of Ukraine’s separatist regions within their administrative borders, including territory controlled by Kyiv.

“Well, we recognized them. And this means that we recognized all their fundamental documents, including the constitution," Putin told reporters. “And the constitution spells out the borders within the Donetsk and Lugansk regions at the time when they were part of Ukraine."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.