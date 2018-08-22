English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vladimir Putin Says US Sanctions 'Counterproductive and Senseless’
Putin said he hoped Washington would eventually realise "this policy has no future".
File Photo of Vladimir Putin (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Sochi: Russian President Vladimir Putin today called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" after Washington warned that more "economic pain" was to come.
"Sanctions are actions that are counterproductive and senseless, especially against a country like Russia," Putin said during a press conference with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.
Putin added that he hoped Washington would eventually realise "this policy has no future".
Putin's remarks came after a senior US Treasury official, Sigal Mandelker, said yesterday that the US can inflict "much more economic pain... and will not hesitate to do so" if Russia does not cease what she called "malign activity".
The US government has sanctioned Russian entities over the past several years for meddling in Ukraine, attempting to influence US elections, playing a role in a nerve agent attack in Britain and violating United Nations sanctions on North Korea.
Russian officials maintain that the country's economy has not felt any major impact from the punitive measures.
Putin also reiterated today that his meeting with US President Donald Trump in July was "useful".
"I believe it was useful. Nobody counted on resolving all the disputed issues in the course of a two-hour conversation," Putin said.
Trump has slammed Russia's plan for a gas pipeline to Germany called Nord Stream 2, and some in Washington have called for sanctions to target the project, an idea Moscow calls unfair competition.
"Europe needs Nord Stream 2," Putin said today.
"Russia is the optimal supplier to the European economy. We are ready to compete with everyone. We hope for a clean competition."
Also Watch
"Sanctions are actions that are counterproductive and senseless, especially against a country like Russia," Putin said during a press conference with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.
Putin added that he hoped Washington would eventually realise "this policy has no future".
Putin's remarks came after a senior US Treasury official, Sigal Mandelker, said yesterday that the US can inflict "much more economic pain... and will not hesitate to do so" if Russia does not cease what she called "malign activity".
The US government has sanctioned Russian entities over the past several years for meddling in Ukraine, attempting to influence US elections, playing a role in a nerve agent attack in Britain and violating United Nations sanctions on North Korea.
Russian officials maintain that the country's economy has not felt any major impact from the punitive measures.
Putin also reiterated today that his meeting with US President Donald Trump in July was "useful".
"I believe it was useful. Nobody counted on resolving all the disputed issues in the course of a two-hour conversation," Putin said.
Trump has slammed Russia's plan for a gas pipeline to Germany called Nord Stream 2, and some in Washington have called for sanctions to target the project, an idea Moscow calls unfair competition.
"Europe needs Nord Stream 2," Putin said today.
"Russia is the optimal supplier to the European economy. We are ready to compete with everyone. We hope for a clean competition."
Also Watch
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kizie Aur Manny Shoot Stalled After Sushant's 'Over-friendliness' Made Newbie Sanjana 'Uncomfortable'?
- Kohli Credits Improved Batting Show For Victory; Shastri Calls Skipper's Preparation Similar to Tendulkar
- Shilpa Shinde gets Trolled, Body-shamed for New Instagram Photo
- Poco F1 With Snapdragon 845, Liquid Cooling, 6GB RAM Launched; to Take on The OnePlus 6
- Ranbir Kapoor on Relationship With Alia Bhatt: You Want to Deal With it in a Nice Manner
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...