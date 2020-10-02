News18 Logo

world

1-MIN READ

Vladimir Putin Sends Donald Trump a Telegram to Wish Him Speedy Recovery from Covid-19: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Putin's telegram said, I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus, according to the Interfax news agency.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump a telegram to wish him a swift recovery after he tested positive for COVID-19, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin.

"I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus," Putin's telegram said, according to the Interfax news agency.


