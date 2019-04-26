English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vladmir Putin 'Readily Accepts' Kim Jong Un's Invite to Visit North Korea
Kim Jong Un asked Vladmir Putin to visit North Korea "at a convenient time" during their summit talks in Vladivostok on Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands after the talks in Vladivostok, Russia. (Image: AP)
Seoul: Kim Jong Un invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit North Korea, and the offer was "readily accepted", state media in Pyongyang said Friday.
Kim asked Putin to visit North Korea "at a convenient time" during their summit talks in Vladivostok on Thursday, the Korean Central News Agency reported, and "the invitation was readily accepted".
