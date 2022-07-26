Volkswagen Ex-CEO Diess’ Sacking Shows Power of Workers’ Groups in Germany

Earlier this month, German carmaker Volkswagen announced that CEO Herbert Diess will be stepping down from his post.

The German carmaker sacked Diess on July 22 and said he will be relieved of his duties in a few weeks.

The news of the sacking reached Diess when he was still jet lagged from his trip to a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The decision was taken on July 20 by the top committee of Volkswagen’s supervisory board, comprising family representatives, officials from the German state of Lower Saxony and labour leaders.

The part played by labour leaders goes to show the significant influence these workers’ representatives from Volkswagen’s unions wield.

Diess, according to reports from Bloomberg and AFP, became increasingly isolated from the employees at the German carmaker. His ambition helped the company aim to become the world’s biggest electric car manufacturer by 2025 but it was his style and delivery that ruffled feathers.

Diess was instrumental in transforming Volkswagen, steered the German automaker through turbulent times and implemented a new strategy which was fundamentally different from how work was done at Volkswagen.

However, his undoing was due to the delays in the software division of Volkswagen which hindered the delivery of projects like electric Porsche Macan SUV and failure to gain support for his $91 billion electric-vehicle and software strategy which tested his relationship with workers as well as Porsche and Piech family members.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume will fill in the position, chosen because of the role he played in delivering Porsche’s all-electric Taycan and rejuvenating its sports-car division.

Diess style angered worker representatives who fear that drastic changes will cost jobs. He further angered them when he spoke of cutting costs.

He added fuel to fire last October after suggesting that up to 30,000 jobs could be at risk at Volkswagen in Germany if it could not cut costs in its transition to battery-powered models, AFP reported.

He was made to apologize for making a play on words with a Nazi slogan — “EBIT macht frei” — which he did to drive home his point regarding the importance of operational profits to the group.

An Elon Musk fan, Diess also said it would take a ‘revolution’ to make Volkswagen profitable again.

Diess faced the ire of workers and the supervisory group once more when he suggested that Volkswagen should not leave Xinjiang, where China is accused of violating human rights of the minority Muslim community, saying that there is “no forced labour” at the factory Volkswagen operates together with its Chinese partner SAIC.

(with inputs from AFP and Bloomberg)

