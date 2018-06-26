English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Vote No, Heathrow': Protesters Stage 'Lie in' Against UK Vote
The protesters were lying on the floor and shouting "Vote No, Heathrow" just an hour ahead of the crunch vote by lawmakers on whether Europe's busiest airport should be allowed to build a third runway.
An aircraft lands at Heathrow Airport near London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
London: Around a dozen demonstrators lay on the floor of the central lobby in Britain's House of Commons on Monday to protest against an upcoming vote which is expected to approve a new runway at Heathrow Airport.
Sky News said the protesters were lying on the floor and shouting "Vote No, Heathrow" just an hour ahead of the crunch vote by lawmakers on whether Europe's busiest airport should be allowed to build a third runway.
Also Watch
Sky News said the protesters were lying on the floor and shouting "Vote No, Heathrow" just an hour ahead of the crunch vote by lawmakers on whether Europe's busiest airport should be allowed to build a third runway.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iranian Women Watch World Cup Match in Tehran Stadium Despite Ban
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How Sanjay Dutt Would Con Women to Sleep With Him
- Team India Face the Lenses Before Taking Guard Against Ireland and England
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed