'Vote No, Heathrow': Protesters Stage 'Lie in' Against UK Vote

The protesters were lying on the floor and shouting "Vote No, Heathrow" just an hour ahead of the crunch vote by lawmakers on whether Europe's busiest airport should be allowed to build a third runway.

Reuters

Updated:June 26, 2018, 7:31 AM IST
An aircraft lands at Heathrow Airport near London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
London: Around a dozen demonstrators lay on the floor of the central lobby in Britain's House of Commons on Monday to protest against an upcoming vote which is expected to approve a new runway at Heathrow Airport.

Sky News said the protesters were lying on the floor and shouting "Vote No, Heathrow" just an hour ahead of the crunch vote by lawmakers on whether Europe's busiest airport should be allowed to build a third runway.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
