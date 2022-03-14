Voting on No-confidence Motion Against Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be Held on March 28

Voting on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place on March 28. A no-confidence motion was submitted earlier this month against Imran Khan by the Opposition parties which held his government responsible for the uncontrolled inflation. The voting was delayed due to OIC representatives in Islamabad.

Following the submission, Imran Khan had met the Attorney General of Pakistan and sought legal opinion in the matter.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the Khan-led government is anxious and been making all attempts to foil the Opposition’s move to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf: regime led by Khan, who has already claimed that the powerful Pakistan Army is backing him.

The no-confidence motion, signed by about 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was submitted with the National Assembly Secretariat. Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides, which is not unusual in parliamentary democracies.

