WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vox Media, Owner of New York Magazine, to Furlough 9% of Employees Due to Coronavirus Impact

File photo of the New York skyline. (Photo credit: Binoo K John)

File photo of the New York skyline. (Photo credit: Binoo K John)

The action will affect about 100 workers from May through July. About 1% of its workers will work under reduced hours and the company will have tiered pay cuts.

  • Reuters New York
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 10:49 PM IST
Share this:

Vox Media, the owner of New York magazine, on Friday announced it is furloughing 9% of its workers in an effort to cut spending as the company's revenues face the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The action will affect about 100 workers from May through July. About 1% of its workers will work under reduced hours and the company will have tiered pay cuts.

Media companies are squeezed for cash and cutting costs as advertising takes a major hit during the pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

Vox Media said it will continue to pay health insurance premiums for its furloughed employees.

Vox Media Chief Executive Jim Bankoff said in the letter to employees that the cancellations of the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, and the March Madness college basketball tournament and the collapse of advertising impacted the company's revenue in the first quarter.

"The impact will be significantly greater in the second quarter," he said.

Bankoff and Vox President Pam Wasserstein are taking 50% pay cuts. The company is also halting all pay increases until the end of 2020.

The Los Angeles Times notified readers that it will stop publishing three community newspapers - the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader and La Cañada Valley Sun - by the end of April.

Among other newspaper publishers, the McClatchy Co said that it would furlough about 115 employees last week and Gannett Co announced layoffs in March.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,616

    +792*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,835

    +1,076*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,767

    +252*  

  • Total DEATHS

    452

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,486,908

    +65,013*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,196,109

    +105,999*

  • Cured/Discharged

    560,177

    +31,431*  

  • Total DEATHS

    149,024

    +9,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres