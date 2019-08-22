'Walk Over Border, Have a Baby:' Trump 'Seriously Looking' to End Birthright Citizenship
Donald Trump said that he is taking the birthright citizenship very seriously. Adding that it's frankly ridiculous, US president said responding to a question on the birthright citizenship, which grants automatic citizenship to those born in the US.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is "seriously looking" at ending the right of citizenship for America-born children of non-citizens.
"We are looking at birthright citizenship very seriously. It's frankly ridiculous, Trump said responding to a question on the birthright citizenship, which grants automatic citizenship to those born in the US.
"Birthright citizenship where you have a baby on our land, you walk over the border, have a baby, congratulations, the baby is now a US citizen. We're looking at it very, very seriously," Trump said.
During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump had said that he will end the birthright citizenship.
The 14th Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees birthright citizenship and states: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Film Body Lifts Ban on Mika; Singer Says 'I Got Visa, So I Went. If You Get One, You'd Go Too'
- OnePlus TV Will be Launched in India in September; Expected to Run Android TV
- Will You Have to Link Your Aadhaar With Facebook, WhatsApp And Twitter Accounts?
- Woman Sets Fire to Creepy 'It' Clown Doll which Floated into Her Backyard
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One Phone With 48-Megapixel Triple Camera Launched: Price, Features and More