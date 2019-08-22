'Walk Over Border, Have a Baby:' Trump 'Seriously Looking' to End Birthright Citizenship

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is "seriously looking" at ending the right of citizenship for America-born children of non-citizens.

"We are looking at birthright citizenship very seriously. It's frankly ridiculous, Trump said responding to a question on the birthright citizenship, which grants automatic citizenship to those born in the US.

"Birthright citizenship where you have a baby on our land, you walk over the border, have a baby, congratulations, the baby is now a US citizen. We're looking at it very, very seriously," Trump said.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump had said that he will end the birthright citizenship.

The 14th Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees birthright citizenship and states: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

