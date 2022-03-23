Wang Yi Says China, Islamic Nations Closer, Stronger Together At OIC Meet

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Islamabad said that China and the Islamic world have only come closer and have chosen to deepen their cooperation despite new situations arising in several parts of the world, state-run news agency Global Times said in a report. This is the first time the Chinese foreign minister was invited to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of foreign ministers.

Yi pointed out that China and the Gulf Cooperation Council are discussing a free trade agreement and Saudi Arabia is in talks to price some of its oil sales to China in yuan. Yi also said that the efforts undertaken by the West and the US to malign China’s image citing human rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang has failed.

Hua Liming, former Chinese ambassador to Iran and the UAE, told the Global Times that China and Islamic nations are choosing to work together since US hegemony on international and regional issues have forced these nations to turn to China.

Wang put forward proposals to further China-Pakistan cooperation at the highest level. In a joint press conference with Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi he said that both nations will work together on ‘deepening counter-terrorism cooperation and maintaining closer multilateral coordination’, according to the Global Times report.

Both nations also said that they will work closely on issues related to Afghanistan and Ukraine.

While delivering the keynote address, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan tried to raise the Kashmir and Palestinian issue. He asked the Islamic world to unite for a common cause. It is worth mentioning that despite Pakistan’s continuous efforts to malign India, a delegation from Gulf nations composed of CEOs and entrepreneurs said that the situation in Kashmir is conducive for business and growth.

Imran Khan also said that the OIC is not valued by the West because its members are divided. “We are a divided house and those powers know it,” Imran said. He also tried to rile up the member-nations by saying that India does not give importance to the OIC member-states without acknowledging the fact that India has deep historic, cultural and trade ties with many members of the OIC. He also failed to notice that PM Narendra Modi was among those who visited both Jerusalem and Ramallah to meet Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

