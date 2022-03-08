Wang Yi’s Message On India-China Ties Signals Shift In Tone, India Must Tread Cautiously

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday said that neighbours India and China should be partners in mutual success rather than becoming adversaries. He said that the border disputes between both nations should not impact the ‘overall interests of bilateral cooperation.’

Yi’s statement comes at a time when Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has raised fears that China might attempt something similar in the future with Taiwan, which it claims to be an inalienable part of China. The focus also remains on China as its aggression in the South China Sea affects regional stability and also in case of India, its aggressive posture in eastern Ladakh and near the borders of Arunachal Pradesh also raises concerns.

“China-India relations have suffered some setbacks in recent years, which does not serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples,” Yi was quoted as saying by China-based news agency Global Times. “There are some forces trying to stir up conflicts between China and India and create division in the region,” Yi further added.

Yi’s message indicates a shift in tone but India is expected to take these statements cautiously. It remains unclear whether Yi’s reference to ‘some forces’ was a hint towards the US or the Quad grouping but it remains clear that the Quad grouping worries China despite Quad leaders clarifying several times that the grouping is not against any nation or any other grouping.

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar in several forums pointed out that the problems between India and China arose due to the latter not respecting the border agreements that were in place. He also said that the relations between both nations are going through a ‘tough phase’ and said that when large nations disrespect commitments problems are bound to occur.

It is also worth mentioning that the Galwan Valley clashes which took place in June 2020 - when the world was focusing on containing a pandemic - happened roughly eight months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Chinese president Xi Jinping for an informal summit in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram, which gave an idea that both nations would work together to promote the idea of Asian leadership at the world stage.

The events that took place in eastern Ladakh and China’s continued support to Pakistan and ignorance of its role in fomenting terror have only led to deterioration of ties.

