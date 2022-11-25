CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » World » 'Want System to be Predictable, Less Time Taking': India on 1,000-Day US Visa Wait
1-MIN READ

'Want System to be Predictable, Less Time Taking': India on 1,000-Day US Visa Wait

PTI

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 06:48 IST

New Delhi, India

The United States issued a record 82,000 student visas to Indians in 2022, higher than any country, the US Embassy in India said earlier in September. (Rep image: Reuters)

The United States issued a record 82,000 student visas to Indians in 2022, higher than any country, the US Embassy in India said earlier in September. (Rep image: Reuters)

Those planning to visit the US on visitor visas will have to wait for nearly three years and the waiting time for applicants in India is close to 1,000 days

Amid reports that people in India seeking a tourist or business visa for the US may have to wait for three years to get one, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it has not raised the matter with the country, but expects the visa system of a country to be predictable and less time taking.

According to media reports, those planning to visit the United States on visitor visas – B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) – will have to wait for nearly three years and the waiting time for applicants in India is close to 1,000 days.

Asked if the matter had been taken up with the US, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ”We want that when people want to go somewhere, the visa system should be simple. This is our expectation.”

He said it had not been taken up formally because ”we would not want someone commenting on our system.”

RELATED NEWS

”But we would want the system to be predictable, simple and does not take much time. We have seen the (US) embassy here has said that they are taking steps to ensure that not much time is not taken. We hope the waiting time is reduced,” Bagchi said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 25, 2022, 06:48 IST
last updated:November 25, 2022, 06:48 IST